Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Executive Committee for 2024/2025 Season

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse held their AGM on Tuesday October 29.

The CMLA Executive Committee for 2024/2025 season.

President: Zack Porter

VP Operations: Mike Ortutay

VP Development: Jason MacDonald

Secretary: Andria Milliard

Treasurer: Samantha Regier

Past President (Director at Large): Chris Charlton



CMLA are still accepting nominations for appointed positions to round out our board of directors. https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/board-of-directors

If you are interested in joining the board, please email secretary@chilliwacklacrosse.com .