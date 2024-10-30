Skip to content

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Executive Committee for 2024/2025 Season

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse held their AGM on Tuesday October 29.

The CMLA Executive Committee for 2024/2025 season.
President: Zack Porter
VP Operations: Mike Ortutay
VP Development: Jason MacDonald
Secretary: Andria Milliard
Treasurer: Samantha Regier
Past President (Director at Large): Chris Charlton

CMLA are still accepting nominations for appointed positions to round out our board of directors. https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/board-of-directors
If you are interested in joining the board, please email secretary@chilliwacklacrosse.com .

