Chilliwack Basketball Association Welcome Longtime University Coach Pam Danis

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Basketball Association welcome to Chilliwack longtime University Coach Pam Danis

Coach Danis has recently moved to Chilliwack and is excited to work with Chilliwack players and help grow the culture of Girls basketball in the city. Coach Danis will be a guest coach coming up for Skills Sessions, Camps and a mentor coach to our young coaches.

From their Facebook page: We are excited to have Coach Danis work with our Grade 6 girls team this Weds along with offering a Highschool Girls session Weds for all Chilliwack Girls players in Grades 8 – 12 from 7:45pm – 9pm at Stitos Middle ($10 drop in fee)

Danis led the Winnipeg Wesmen to three CIS (now U SPORTS) championships during her playing days and spent 12 years (2000-12) as head coach at Manitoba.

She was inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame in the team category.

At Manitoba, Danis was also a faculty member in the Faculty of Kinesiology. For three of those years, She was the President of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

While coaching at Manitoba, Danis created a “Running with the Bison” outreach program for indigenous youth at the Skownan First Nation, and she was awarded the University of Manitoba’s community service award in 2008. Danis’ leadership was recognized again in 2017 with a ‘Leading Women, Building Communities’ award by the Ontario provincial government.

Danis completed her Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Winnipeg and she has taught in both the public and independent school systems.

As an educator and mother, Danis is passionate advocate for women in sport. She continually embraces opportunities to grow, develop, and engage not only herself, but those around her.