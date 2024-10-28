UFV Sports Sunday – Men’s Soccer Fail to Beat UBC in Semi Final

Fraser Valley – MSOC: Brazinha’s wonder strike forces extra time, but Cascades fall just short against No. 2 UBC in Canada West Semifinal

Mateo Brazinha’s 75th minute thunderbolt saw the UFV Cascades push the No. 2 ranked team in the nation to the absolute limit, but the Abbotsford based team came up just short after 120 minutes of play at Thunderbird Stadium on Sunday in Vancouver.



With the win the UBC Thunderbirds booked their berth at this year’s U SPORTS men’s soccer championship, and next week’s Canada West championship game, with a hard fought 4-2 extra time victory over the University of Fraser Valley Cascades.



The Cascades defied expectations all seasons, as they ranked 11th in the annual Canada West coaches poll at the start of the season, but after Friday’s penalty shootout victory, the all-BC Canada West semi-final was always going to be a closely contested affair between two teams that have a plethora of attacking talent and hard to break down defences, and it needed 120 minutes of soccer to find the winner.