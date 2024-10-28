Mission RCMP Dealing with Drunk Drivers, Wayward Turtles

Mission – A snap shot of what Mission RCMP were dealing with from October 14 – 20, 2024.

Along Wilson Street, there is a stretch of roadway where some tenacious turtles apparently have a tendency of traversing the roadway. A one hundred-foot long wooden fence had reportedly been constructed to help keep the turtles from wandering onto the roadway, however, this fence has allegedly been stolen. Questions such as when the fence was taken, who took it, and why someone would want to take a hundred feet of turtle fencing is all unclear. Regardless, the fence is missing, and turtles may be at risk, and Mission RCMP are now on the lookout for a thief that is very shellfish .

Several out-of-town impaired drivers came to the attention of Mission RCMP last week:

At 1 am on October 16, officers patrolling downtown Mission saw a black 2022 Jeep Wagoneer that had driven over a curb in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant at Lougheed Highway and Park Street. The officer drove into the parking lot to check on the driver, by which time the Jeep had continued driving and collided with a small tree next to the restaurant. The driver immediately took off running. Other officers attended and arrested the 37-year-old female driver from Abbotsford nearby. Her breath smelled of liquor, there were numerous liquor containers scattered throughout her vehicle, and she failed two roadside screening device tests. She received a driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded;

Around 9:30 pm on October 18, a pickup was struck by a grey 2018 Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Richards Avenue and Doyle Street. The Jeep driver reportedly made a right-turn at a high rate of speed, colliding with the pickup that was waiting at the stop sign, and causing significant damage to the pickup. The 40-year-old female driver of the Jeep, who was also from Abbotsford, was taken to the Mission RCMP detachment, where she provided breath samples over twice the legal limit. Criminal impaired driving charges are being recommended;

Finally, on October 21, around 12:40 am, an officer patrolling downtown Mission saw a black 2018 Mercedes C63 parked at a gas station on Logan Avenue. The vehicle had dark tint on its front windows, and the officer could not see the driver. The vehicle then drove out of the gas station and failed to stop at a red light. The officer pulled over the vehicle and observed that the driver was showing symptoms of being impaired by liquor. The driver repeatedly refused to comply with a demand issued to him to provide a breath sample into a roadside screening device. The 29-year-old driver from Surrey was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and his Mercedes was impounded for 30-days.

Shoplifting was an issue again that week. These are some of the more significant files:

On the evening of October 15, staff at a dollar store reported that as many as eight people entered the store at the same time, and all began concealing items in their carts and jackets. Several Mission RCMP officers were dispatched, and found a few of the would-be shoplifters still in the store. Because the thefts were prevented before the suspects could leave the store, no charges could be recommended, but officers escorted everyone off the property. Other suspects had already left the store prior to police attendance and were not located;

In the late afternoon of October 18, two males attended a large retail store on Lougheed Highway and worked together to commit a large theft. One of the males distracted an employee at the store, while the other male loaded up around $1,500 worth of perfume products and fled. The males were not located; however, police are in the process of reviewing video footage from the store. Items stolen from other stores in Mission during the week included printer toner, jackets, liquor, and pharmaceutical items.

An electronic construction signboard was also recently targeted. A white male in his 40s, wearing a black baseball cap and a grey zip-up jacket stole a battery and electronic circuit boards out of a signboard located on 1st Avenue at Murray Street. He cut a lock on the unit in order to access the battery.

A blue 2000 Jeep TJ was stolen out of the parking lot of the Mission Silvercity on October 15, between around 7 and 9 pm. On October 19, the Jeep was found burned about 4 km up the Lost Creek Forest Service Road, although it is not known when it was actually dumped there. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161.

