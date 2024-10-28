Skip to content

Langley RCMP Need Help Locating Jane Whitehouse, Vehicle Found Near Harrison

Fraser Valley – Langley RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jane Whitehouse who was reported missing on October 25, 2024.

Jane was last seen at approximately 10:10 am on October 25, 2024 in Aldergrove. Langley RCMP have confirmed that her vehicle was found stuck in a washout up East Harrison Road (East side of Harrison Lake).

Description of Jane:

  • Caucasian;
  • 82 years;
  • 5’1″ ft;
  • 140 lbs;
  • medium build;
  • grey-blonde hair;
  • she was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jane is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2024-34830

