UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Volleyball Dominant

Fraser Valley/Winnipeg/Calgary – WVB: Cascades close out weekend at Mount Royal without dropping a set.

The UFV Cascades completed the full weekend sweep, as they picked up their second consecutive 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-20, 25-22) over the Mount Royal Cougars on Saturday night in Calgary.



“We played okay, just a little bit up and down,” Cascades head coach Janelle Rozema noted after the game.

The Cascades now return home for a pair of matches with the University of Winnipeg on November 1 and 2. Game times are set for 6pm and 3pm respectively.

MVB: Cascades fall in close rematch with Cougars

The Mount Royal University men’s volleyball team finished their second matchup against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades in a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22) on Kenyon Court in Calgary.



With the win, the Cougars move to 2-0 on the season, while the Cascades fell to 0-4 to start the season.



The Cougars came into this rematch looking to secure their second win of the season as Jovan Stepanovic and Paul Dionne earned the first two points of the night via kill and service ace, respectively. Not long after, UFV’s Jonas Van Huizen responded by returning a tough kill with no response from the Cougars.

The Cascades now return home to face the University of Winnipeg Wesmen on Friday and Saturday. Game times are set for 7:45pm, and 4:45pm in Abbotsford.