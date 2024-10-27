Two Shots, One Goal: Get Immunized Against Influenza and COVID-19 – Fraser Health

Surrey – Fraser Health is encouraging people in our communities to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) and COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our health system.

Today, Fraser Health launched our annual influenza and COVID-19 immunization campaign to raise awareness in the region about the importance of getting both vaccines.

Getting immunized prevents the spread of influenza and COVID-19 and protects people at high risk of serious illness, such as young children, pregnant people, people over 65 years of age and people with certain medical conditions.

Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are updated each year to protect against the current viruses in circulation. As protection from these vaccines wears off with time, it is important to stay up to date on your influenza and COVID-19 immunizations.



This year, you can book your appointment by:

· Watching for an email or text from the provincial Get Vaccinated system for your personalized booking link. Use that link to find a date, time and location that works for you.

· Alternatively, you can call the provincial call centre (toll-free) to book your influenza and COVID-19 immunizations at 1-833-838-2323.

People will have the opportunity to receive influenza and COVID-19 immunizations at the same time. It is safe and recommended to receive these vaccines at the same immunization visit.



Some immunization clinics will be dedicated for families with children six months to eleven years of age. Appointments for children along with one family member can be booked through the provincial call centre at 1-888-838-2323.

If you have not registered with the Get Vaccinated system, you may register at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

You can also contact your primary care provider to see if they are providing influenza and/or COVID-19 immunizations this year.

Different flu vaccines are available this year, including free enhanced flu vaccine for seniors 65 years of age and older. The flu vaccine you receive will depend on your age, risk factors, and availability. To learn more about flu vaccine types and eligibility, please visit the Government of BC Influenza (flu) vaccine page.

Influenza and COVID-19 are spread from coughing, sneezing, talking, and touching contaminated surfaces or objects then touching your mouth, eyes or nose. Symptoms of influenza include fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and cough. COVID-19 shares these symptoms and can also cause loss of taste or smell, breathing difficulties, sore throat, and nausea. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, please visit the Government of BC understand my COVID-19 vaccine options page.

Influenza can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization or death in vulnerable people, including young children, seniors, people with chronic health conditions and pregnant people.

In addition to getting immunized, preventive measures proven effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and influenza include washing your hands, wearing a mask if you have mild symptoms or are recovering from illness and staying home when sick.

For more information about your immunizations, visit the Government of BC Get your COVID-19 and flu immunizations page.

For Fraser Health information about influenza and COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/defence.