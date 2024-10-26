Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 47 Year Old Tomasz Czerwinski

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 47-year-old Tomasz Czerwinski, who was reported missing on October 16, 2024.

Police are concerned for Tomasz’s health and wellbeing

William is described as:

Caucasian male

47 years

5’ 11’ (182 cm)

166 lbs (75 kg)

White hair

Blue eyes

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black cargo pants and may have short hair. Tomasz often goes by the name Wyatt .

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tomasz is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).