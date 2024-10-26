Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 47 Year Old Tomasz Czerwinski

Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 47 Year Old Tomasz Czerwinski

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 47-year-old Tomasz Czerwinski, who was reported missing on October 16, 2024.

Police are concerned for Tomasz’s health and wellbeing

William is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 47 years
  • 5’ 11’ (182 cm)
  • 166 lbs (75 kg)
  • White hair
  • Blue eyes

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black cargo pants and may have short hair. Tomasz often goes by the name Wyatt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tomasz is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

