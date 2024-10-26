Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 47 Year Old Tomasz Czerwinski

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 47-year-old Tomasz Czerwinski, who was reported missing on October 16, 2024.
Police are concerned for Tomasz’s health and wellbeing
William is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 47 years
- 5’ 11’ (182 cm)
- 166 lbs (75 kg)
- White hair
- Blue eyes
He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black cargo pants and may have short hair. Tomasz often goes by the name
Wyatt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tomasz is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).