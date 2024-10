Fraser Valley (With files from Vedder River Chilliwack Fishing Report – Facebook/Sean Geddes) – Updated fishing boundary signs have been erected at two points near the outflow of Chilliwack Lake.

There’s no fishing, for any species, allowed from this point in the provincial park, downstream to the matching boundary signs erected below Slesse Creek (near the DFO fish hatchery).

The minimum fine for fishing in that stretch of river is $575.

From DFO:

Chum Salmon Fishing Boundaries – October 26 to November 30, 2024

