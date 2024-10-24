28th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards – November 14

Abbotsford – The 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards, Abbotsford’s must-attend annual event featuring innovation, leadership and excellence across Abbotsford’s Business Community, is fast approaching on Thursday, November 14th, 2024. The awards ceremony will take place at the Clarion Hotel and will honour businesses and business owners across a multitude of categories who have gone above and beyond in their industry or sector.
“Every year, the Business Excellence Awards are a true highlight for our City as we come together to celebrate the people behind the businesses that are driving our local economy and making Abbotsford a more vibrant place to live,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to be hosting these annual awards to shine a spotlight on those who deserve it most, and wish to invite the entire community to join in the celebrations!”
Tickets are available for $95, or $760 for a table of 8, and hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. The platinum sponsors for this event are TD Bank and Doane Grant Thornton LLP.
The categories for this year’s awards and the respective nominees are as follows:
Home Based Business Excellence
- Boost Body Sugaring
- Mae’s Seasonings Inc.
- Soapscapes
- Studio M Esthetics
- TD Conditioning
Non-Profit Organization of The Year
- Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging
- Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support Society
- Abbotsford Police Foundation
- BeMorr Society
- Fraser River Funeral Home
- Fraser Valley Metis Society
- Heritage Abbotsford
- L.I.F.E Recovery Association
- SARA for Women Society
- Tourism Abbotsford Society
Consumer Services Excellence
- A + Medical Supply
- Elegance Barbershop
- Portfolio Planning INC
- The Fishing Panda Food Truck and Catering
- Wheelchair Works
Company of Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs Award
- Golden’s Goods – David Bowler
- Haila – Chelsey Loates
- Lil Alpacas Childcare – Kris McCreadie
- Pizza Pizza – Paavan Sangar
- The Imperfect Process – Bria Magra
New Business of The Year
- Albert & Co Law LLP
- Frontline Driving School Ltd.
- Honeycomb Studios
- Mahogany Law Group LLP
- Mia Birria Foodie Eats
- Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Sumas Abbotsford
- Pancake Digital Ltd.
- Specsavers – Highstreet Mall
- The One Hair Salon & Barber Shop
- ZEN Natural Wellness
Indigenous Business of the Year
- Fraser Valley Office Systems
- Frettchan Studio
- Northern Connections Contracting Ltd.
- Paw’ty Waggin’ Pet Taxi & Check-in Services
Manufacturing & Production Excellence
- Advanced Material Handling
- Columbia Cabinets
- StructureCraft
Established Business of The Year
- Fitness Lab (DG Fitness Lab Ltd.)
- Prestige Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine
- Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy Inc.
- Yes Chef
Business of Doing Good
- Abbotsford Canucks
- Grey Tide Tattoo
- Richard Meyer Electrical Services Ltd.
- Wingerz Food Truck
Entrepreneur of The Year
- Ammar Nabod (Myriad Information Technology Solutions Inc.)
- Glenn Ruby (Silverbrook Farm Inc)
- Mark Pruger (White Table Catering Inc.)
- Sonia Gulati (Veerji’s Haweli)
Tourism Excellence
- Abbotsford Agrifair
- The Agora & Apothecary at Tanglebank Estate
Agriculture & Agri-Business Excellence
- Valley Select Foods
- WestGen
For more information on the awards or to purchase tickets:
https://business.abbotsfordchamber.com/chamber-calendar/Details/28th-annual-business-excellence-awards-1068622
FYI
- The 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards are taking place on November 14th, 2024, from 4:00PM – 7:00PM at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.
- The ceremony will recognize winners from 12 categories.
- Tickets are available here for $95, or $760 for a table of 8.