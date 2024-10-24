28th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards – November 14

Abbotsford – The 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards, Abbotsford’s must-attend annual event featuring innovation, leadership and excellence across Abbotsford’s Business Community, is fast approaching on Thursday, November 14th, 2024. The awards ceremony will take place at the Clarion Hotel and will honour businesses and business owners across a multitude of categories who have gone above and beyond in their industry or sector.

“Every year, the Business Excellence Awards are a true highlight for our City as we come together to celebrate the people behind the businesses that are driving our local economy and making Abbotsford a more vibrant place to live,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to be hosting these annual awards to shine a spotlight on those who deserve it most, and wish to invite the entire community to join in the celebrations!”

Tickets are available for $95, or $760 for a table of 8, and hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. The platinum sponsors for this event are TD Bank and Doane Grant Thornton LLP.

The categories for this year’s awards and the respective nominees are as follows:

Home Based Business Excellence

Boost Body Sugaring

Mae’s Seasonings Inc.

Soapscapes

Studio M Esthetics

TD Conditioning

Non-Profit Organization of The Year

Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging

Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support Society

Abbotsford Police Foundation

BeMorr Society

Fraser River Funeral Home

Fraser Valley Metis Society

Heritage Abbotsford

L.I.F.E Recovery Association

SARA for Women Society

Tourism Abbotsford Society

Consumer Services Excellence

A + Medical Supply

Elegance Barbershop

Portfolio Planning INC

The Fishing Panda Food Truck and Catering

Wheelchair Works

Company of Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs Award

Golden’s Goods – David Bowler

Haila – Chelsey Loates

Lil Alpacas Childcare – Kris McCreadie

Pizza Pizza – Paavan Sangar

The Imperfect Process – Bria Magra

New Business of The Year

Albert & Co Law LLP

Frontline Driving School Ltd.

Honeycomb Studios

Mahogany Law Group LLP

Mia Birria Foodie Eats

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Sumas Abbotsford

Pancake Digital Ltd.

Specsavers – Highstreet Mall

The One Hair Salon & Barber Shop

ZEN Natural Wellness

Indigenous Business of the Year

Fraser Valley Office Systems

Frettchan Studio

Northern Connections Contracting Ltd.

Paw’ty Waggin’ Pet Taxi & Check-in Services

Manufacturing & Production Excellence

Advanced Material Handling

Columbia Cabinets

StructureCraft

Established Business of The Year

Fitness Lab (DG Fitness Lab Ltd.)

Prestige Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine

Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy Inc.

Yes Chef

Business of Doing Good

Abbotsford Canucks

Grey Tide Tattoo

Richard Meyer Electrical Services Ltd.

Wingerz Food Truck

Entrepreneur of The Year

Ammar Nabod (Myriad Information Technology Solutions Inc.)

Glenn Ruby (Silverbrook Farm Inc)

Mark Pruger (White Table Catering Inc.)

Sonia Gulati (Veerji’s Haweli)

Tourism Excellence

Abbotsford Agrifair

The Agora & Apothecary at Tanglebank Estate

Agriculture & Agri-Business Excellence

Valley Select Foods

WestGen

For more information on the awards or to purchase tickets:

https://business.abbotsfordchamber.com/chamber-calendar/Details/28th-annual-business-excellence-awards-1068622

FYI