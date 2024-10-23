RCMP Find Body of 50 Year Old Chasity Cormier

Fraser Valley – October 23 UPDATE – The 50-year-old woman who was reported missing on October 19, 2024 has sadly been located deceased. The cause of her death is not considered suspicious. The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP in Chilliwack is asking for the public’s help in locating Chasity Cormier, 50-years-old.

Police are concerned for her well-being. She is known to frequent the Guildford area of Surrey, BC, and Maple Ridge, BC.

Description:

Caucasian

Height: 5’4” inches

Weight: 135 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Photograph attached of missing person, Chasity Cormier

Should you have information on here whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP, (604) 792-4611, or your local Police.