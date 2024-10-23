Mission – Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Ruskin Water System

Mission – From Mission Engineering and Public Works:

Warning: Boil or Otherwise Treat Your Water Before Using if you live in the Ruskin Area

A boil water advisory for the Ruskin Water System has been issued due to elevated turbidity levels in the source water which is reducing the effectiveness of the local treatment system. The City of Mission has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate the response in Ruskin.

The Ruskin Water System contains elevated turbidity levels in excess of 5 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit) according to sample results dated October 23, 2024. The Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality recommends that customers be notified if the turbidity is more than 1 NTU in the drinking water.

What Should I Do?

Do Not Drink the water without boiling first or otherwise treating the water.

the water without boiling first or otherwise treating the water. Boil water for 1 (one) minutes (rolling boil). Preferably use a kettle so as to reduce the risk of burns. Let it cool before using.

(one) minutes (rolling boil). Preferably use a kettle so as to reduce the risk of burns. Let it cool before using. You can choose to use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for DRINKING, COOKING, BRUSHING TEETH, WASHING READY TO EAT FOODS & WASHING DISHES.

Store treated water in sanitary containers and keep refrigerated.

Other Methods of Treating Your Water

CHLORINE: Household bleach (5%): Add 2 drops per litre and let stand for 30 minutes. If water is cloudy add 4 drops per litre.

IODINE/CHLORINE TABLETS: see manufactures’ directions.

Note: Brita Water Filters will NOT provide treatment for microbes.

What Happened? What is being done?

October 19, 2024 during heavy rain fall, the creek feeding Hayward Lake had caused elevated levels of turbidity near the intake of the Ruskin Water System.

We are working with the Fraser Health Authority to investigate/resolve this issue. We are currently monitoring the levels of turbidity, sampling and testing the raw and treated water until levels have dropped to a safe drinking level

You will be informed when the problem has been corrected and tests show no bacteria. At that time, you will no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please contact

City of Mission, Public Works at 604-820-3761

If you have any questions concerning the public health impacts of this advisory, please contact: Fraser Health Authority at 604-870-7903.