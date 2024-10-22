FV Health Care Foundation – Run For Hope Raised $4100 for Fraser Canyon Hospital

Hope – OCTOBER 21 UPDATE – A heartfelt thank you to everyone who laced up their running shoes and joined us for this year’s RUN FOR HOPE – Walk Run & Have Fun! Thanks to the incredible support from our participants, donors, and sponsors, the event raised an impressive $4,100. These funds have already gone towards purchasing a much-needed Adult Positioning Chair for the Medical Imaging Department at Fraser Canyon Hospital.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the community’s overwhelming participation,” says Liz Harris, Executive Director of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF). “The success of this event demonstrates just how powerful coming together can be. With this new chair, we’ll be able to offer even more comfort and precision during medical imaging procedures, which is a game-changer for patient care.”

This year’s RUN FOR HOPE brought together over 100 runners, walkers, families, and even their four-legged friends for a scenic 5K loop along the Coquihalla River and through Thacker Park. From seasoned athletes to stroller-pushers, it was an unforgettable day for everyone.

“I would like to extend a special thank you to the Auxiliary to Fraser Canyon Hospital., whose partnership and enthusiasm helped make this year’s event the best attended,” shared Robert Beischer, Fund Development Coordinator FVHCF.

Garrison Running Co was onsite to mark the trail and make sure everyone made it out and back, Denise Pascucci who led the runners in a fun warm up, while Hope McDonald’s provided both financial support and much needed refreshments for both runners and volunteers alike.

The FVHCF and the Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon Hospital are proud to see the direct impact of these donations. “Every step taken on October 5th contributed to making Fraser Canyon Hospital an even better place for patients in our community,” said Beischer.

Stay tuned for more exciting events in the future! Together, we’re making a real difference in health care for the people of Hope and beyond.

For more information about upcoming events or to continue supporting the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, please visit fvhcf.ca or call us at 1-877-661-0314.

ORIGINAL STORY – Get ready to lace up your running shoes and join in for a fun day at Run for Hope in Hope !

Taking place on October 5, this 5k run/walk loop starts at Fraser Canyon Hospital and along the Coquihalla River, Thacker Park, and back to the hospital.

By participating in Run for Hope, you’ll not only have a great time but also will make a meaningful difference in the community. Your support will directly benefit Fraser Canyon Hospital, helping to provide essential resources and support the greatest need.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a relaxing stroll, this loop, meandering along the serene Coquihalla River and through the charming Thacker Park, promises something for everyone. And yes, it’s a dog-friendly event—so bring your furry friend along for the fun!

The action starts at 10:00 am sharp, with registration opening an hour earlier at 9:00 am. Leading the pack will be the dynamic Garrison Running Co., making sure everyone—from marathoners to stroller-pushers—has a blast.

“The route is still absolutely stunning,” says Liz Harris, Executive Director of FVHCF. “We keep coming back to this beautiful trail because it’s perfect for all abilities. We’ve had everyone from competitive runners to leisurely dog walkers join in. It’s a true community event, and the whole family can enjoy it.”

Ready to join? Pre-register online at fvhcf.ca/runforhope for just $10 per participant. Plus, this year, there’s a cool new online pledge system to help you boost those fundraising efforts.

“We are happy to have Hope McDonald’s onboard this year as a sponsor to help increase the impact we have on the community.” shared Robert Beischer, Fund Development Coordinator FVHCF. “Every dollar raised goes towards purchasing much-needed equipment for Fraser Canyon Hospital—so not only will you be getting some exercise, but you’ll be doing it for a great cause.”

For more details and to secure your spot, visit fvhcf.ca/runforhope or call at 1-877-661-0314.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for essential equipment and programs that keep our community thriving. We proudly serve Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

