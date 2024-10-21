UFV Sports Sunday – Volleyball, Men’s Soccer Breaks Points Record

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Dhaliwal strikes three times, as Cascades close out 2024 season

Jasdeep Dhaliwal and the UFV Cascades bounced back from a 6-1 defeat on Friday afternoon in Chilliwack BC, to finish off their season strong with a 2-1 victory over the UNBC Timberwolves on senior day in Abbotsford on Sunday.



With the win, the young Cascades squad finishes their season in seventh place in the pacific division with a 3-9-2 record.



Sunday was also the Cascades senior day, where they celebrated graduating players Jaspreet Deol , Serena Deol , Amy Connorton , Jaya Bains , and Jasdeep Dhaliwal during a pregame ceremony.

UNBC pulled one back in the 70th minute on a Sarah Lepine volley, but that would be as close as the visitors would get as the Cascades closed out their final game of the season with a victory.

MSOC: Cowx sets program save record, and Brazinha sets UFV single-season points record as Cascades finish Canada West regular season with best ever points total

Mateo Brazinha picked up a goal and an assist on Friday night in a 4-2 loss to the UBC Thunderbirds, before Jackson Cowx and the Cascades claimed a 2-1 victory over the University of Victoria on Sunday afternoon.



Brazinha’s two-points gave him 17 points on the season, to break Gurmaan Jhaj’s single-season program record of 15. Brazinha also finishes the season as the conference’s leader in both goals and assists.



Sunday afternoon was the Cascades annual senior night, as UFV honoured graduating players Dulain Panditha , Jeevan Dhaliwal , William Stuart , Anthony Vega , and Jackson Cowx in a pregame ceremony, as well as the regular season finale. The Cascades made sure to end the season on a high, as they defeated Victoria 2-1 to move to 8-5-3 on the season to beat the program’s best ever regular season record of 8-6-2 set in 2016.



On top of the team record, UFV’s Cowx picked up six saves to put him on 194 for his career to beat the previous program record of 191 set by Mark Village.



The Cascades got goals from Nathan Cervo and Gurnaj Sidhu on Sunday, as they captured the victory over the Vikes, despite resting multiple players for the season finale. Sidhu also came up with a clutch goal line clearance late in the game to guarantee the UFV victory.

The Cascades now get set for the Canada West quarterfinal where they will take on the Calgary Dinos on Friday at UBC. The game is set for 4pm PT, and can be seen both in person and live on Canada West TV.

WVB: Attieh sisters and Feist shine with two opening weekend victories over Alberta

The UFV Cascades picked up a pair of victories in an opening weekend set against the Alberta Pandas. The Cascades enacted a bit of revenge as the team picked up a three-set and a four-set victory over the Pandas in rematches of last season’s Canada West bronze medal match.

The Cascades were ranked sixth in the annual Canada West coaches’ poll, while the Pandas were ranked number two in the preseason.

Up Next:

The Cascades now head on the road for a pair of matches with the Mount Royal Cougars next Friday and Saturday in Calgary. Game times are set for 5pm, and 6pm respectively, and the games can be seen live on Canada West TV

MVB: Van Huizen and Ardell lead Cascades in kills, as UFV drops a pair of matches to Alberta

The UFV Cascades dropped a pair of matches to the Alberta Golden Bears as they started their 2024-25 season on Friday and Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The Cascades dropped a four-set decision on Friday, before falling in three sets on Saturday to start the season 0-2.

Up Next:

The Cascades now head on the road for a pair of matches with the Mount Royal Cougars next Friday and Saturday in Calgary. Game times are set for 5pm, and 6pm respectively, and the games can be seen live on Canada West TV.