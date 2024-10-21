Skip to content

FVRD Household Hazardous Waste Day – Saturday, October 26

FVRD – Are you looking for a way to dispose your household hazardous waste in an environmentally responsible manner? Attend the Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, October 26 from 9 AM – 3 PM at 44390 Luckakuck Way (City of Chilliwack – City Operations Centre near Heritage Park).

Donations of a non-perishable food item or a cash donation for the Salvation Army Food Bank will be accepted.

This event is open to residents in the following areas:
City of Chilliwack
Electoral Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)
Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)
Electoral Area H (Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley)
Harrison Hot Springs
Kent/Agassiz

2024 FVRD Household Hazardous Waste Day

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

