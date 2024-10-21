2024 Give’R Take 30 Trail Race Around Cultus Lake – Wrap

Cultus Lake – The 2024 Give’R Take 30 trail race around Cultus Lake became an extraordinary test of endurance as an atmospheric river drenched the region with nearly 100 millimeters of rain, turning the course into a mud-soaked challenge. Runners, who traveled the 30 kilometers around Cultus Lake, either solo or as part of a relay, faced slippery trails, swollen streams, and some knee-deep puddles. Despite the conditions, participants pushed through, showing remarkable grit.

The event, organized annually by the Around the Lake Give’R Take Trail Race Society, brings runners together on the trails of S’ólh Téméxw, the unceded traditional territory of the Stó:lō peoples. Founded in 2003 by Clarence Wiens, the race attracted over 325 participants, selling out within days of registration. This year, the race featured three events: a 30-kilometer solo run (155 runners), 85 two-person relay teams in men, women and mixed divisions, and the inaugural Give’R Take 1.5-kilometer Kids Trail Race that saw 21 eager kids smashing the trails of Cultus Lake.

Funds raised from registrations and sponsorships support local outdoor recreation groups and scholarships for students in the Chilliwack School District.

Despite the torrential downpour, the 2024 event saw impressive performances. Top male finisher Ian Backstrom completed the race in 2:28:32, while top female finisher Kalyn Head finished in 2:45:14, breaking her own 2023 record. In the relays, Wildroot Ackers (Mason Acker & Willem Acker) took first in the male division, Forest Mama’s (Ellen Gray and Heidi Maclaren) took first in the female division, and Airport Tequila (Andreas Klawitter and Kaitlyn Tucker) set a new mixed relay course record.