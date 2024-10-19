RCMP Searching for 50 Year Old Chasity Cormier

Fraser Valley – RCMP in Chilliwack is asking for the public’s help in locating Chasity Cormier, 50-years-old.

Police are concerned for her well-being. She is known to frequent the Guildford area of Surrey, BC, and Maple Ridge, BC.

Description:

Caucasian

Height: 5’4” inches

Weight: 135 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Photograph attached of missing person, Chasity Cormier

Should you have information on here whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP, (604) 792-4611, or your local Police.