RCMP Searching for 50 Year Old Chasity Cormier

Fraser Valley – RCMP in Chilliwack is asking for the public’s help in locating Chasity Cormier, 50-years-old.

Police are concerned for her well-being. She is known to frequent the Guildford area of Surrey, BC, and Maple Ridge, BC.

Description:

  • Caucasian
  • Height: 5’4” inches
  • Weight: 135 lbs
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown

Photograph attached of missing person, Chasity Cormier

Should you have information on here whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP, (604) 792-4611, or your local Police.

2024 Chasity Cormier Missing October 19

