RCMP Searching for 50 Year Old Chasity Cormier

Fraser Valley – RCMP in Chilliwack is asking for the public’s help in locating Chasity Cormier, 50-years-old.
Police are concerned for her well-being. She is known to frequent the Guildford area of Surrey, BC, and Maple Ridge, BC.
Description:
- Caucasian
- Height: 5’4” inches
- Weight: 135 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
Photograph attached of missing person, Chasity Cormier
Should you have information on here whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP, (604) 792-4611, or your local Police.