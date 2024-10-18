Abbotsfdord’s Cade Smith Named to 2024 MLB All Rookie – Second Team

Abbotsford/Cleveland – As the Cleveland Guardians take on the NY Yankees in the ALCS, the Abbotsford pitching prodigy picked up a major award.

Smith was named to the 2024 MLB all rookie seond team. The middle reliver pitcher has made a name for himself.

From MLB: RP: Cade Smith, Guardians

He wasn’t the only rookie who has been huge for Cleveland’s bullpen, but, boy was he good: 2.7 fWAR, 12.3 K/9, 2.0 BB/9 and a .190 BAA.

In response to MLB reporters: “I’m not taking it for granted at all,” he said, following the series win over Detroit. “This is a special thing to be a part of and it has been a ton of fun. It’s great atmospheres both home and on the road. But all that matters at the end of the day is that we win the game, everything is shaped around that. I feel great right now, this has been so much fun.”

From Wikipedia: Smith attended Mennonite Educational Institute in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 16th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft, but did not sign and played college baseball at University of Hawaii at Manoa.[1][2]

After going undrafted in the 2020 MLB draft, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith signed with the Cleveland Indians.[3][4] He spent his first professional season in 2021, pitching for the Lynchburg Hillcats and Lake County Captains. In 2022, he played for Lake County and Akron RubberDucks. After the season, he pitched in the Arizona Fall League.[5]

In 2023, Smith was selected to play for the Canadian national baseball team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.[6]

The Guardians selected Smith’s contract on November 14, 2023, adding him to their 40-man roster.[7]

On March 30, 2024, Smith made his MLB debut, striking out five Oakland Athletics batters in two innings pitched. His performance set a Cleveland record for the most strikeouts in a debut of two innings pitched or fewer.[8]

Smith made his postseason debut on October 5, 2024, striking out all four Detroit Tigers he faced in a 7-0 Cleveland victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Smith fanned 12 of the 22 batters he faced in the ALDS, setting a major league record for strikeouts by a reliever in the Division series.