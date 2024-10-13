UFV Sports Saturday – Soccer Teams with Shaky Performances vs TWU

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Langston’s first half brace not enough as second half goals sink Cascades on Saturday

Langley – Kiana Langston scored a pair of goals in the first half for the UFV Cascades, but four second half goals gave the Trinity Western Spartans a 4-2 victory on Saturday in Langley.



The win moves the Spartans to 7-3-2, while the loss drops the Cascades to 2-8-2

Next Up:

The Cascades finish off the season at home next week. The team takes on UBC on Friday at 5:30pm, before closing out the campaign on Sunday against UNBC at 1pm.



MSOC: Sidhu’s early goal gives Cascades an important point on Saturday

Langley, BC – Bhagvir Sidhu scored early for the UFV Cascades on Saturday, and after a late goal from the Trinity Western Spartans the teams each came away with a point.



The result keeps the Cascades (7-4-3) ahead of the Spartans (6-4-3) for third place in the Pacific Division with one week of regular season games to go.

Next Up:

The Cascades finish off the regular season next week at rotary stadium with matchups against UBC and Victoria. UFV faces UBC on Friday at 8pm, before finishing the week against Victoria on Sunday at 3pm.



