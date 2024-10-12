Westshore Upsets Rams, Sun Sets Hard on Huskers

BCFC/Fraser Valley – The season is over for the Langley Rams as the Westshore Rebels went into McLeod Stadium and came out with a 25-21 win in the BCFC Semi-final.

Langley secured second place but that didn’t help. The Rams gave up a 21-17 lead.

From Langley Rams social media: Thank you ram fam for all of your support this season. We couldn’t have done what we did this season, without you and your support.

Westshore advances to the Cullen Cup final.

Meanwhile in Kelowna at the Apple Bowl, The Valley Huskers were close at the half, only down 22-19. The second half was all Okanagan Sun, blowing out the Huskers 50-19.

Its Okanagan hosting Westshore next week for the Cullen Cup.