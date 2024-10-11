Canada Wide Warrant for Nanaimo Man – 58-year old Kerry Chang

Nanaimo/Fraser Valley – A Canada wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 58-year old Kerry Chang for failing to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on September 20, 2024 for sentencing on drug related charges.

It’s not specific if Chang is in the Fraser valley.

Chang is a non-white man, 5 ft. 10, 190 pounds with short receding grey hair and brown eyes. The picture provided is recent. Of note, Chang has tattoos of dragons on both upper arms.

If anyone has information on the location of Chang, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.