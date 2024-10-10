Laugh and Blush – Arts Club’s Sexy Laundry! – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – November 5

Chilliwack — Delight in the revival of an Arts Club favourite with the sidesplittingly funny Sexy Laundry! On Tuesday November 5, you can witness the hilarious and heartwarming performance that will inspire you to embrace love in all its messy, funny and beautiful glory! This sharp and playful play, written by Canadian Michele Riml, will leave you laughing and reflecting on the ups and downs of long-term relationships.

In Sexy Laundry, Alice and Henry are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll. In an effort to rekindle the magic in their twenty-five-year marriage, they go on a naughty hotel retreat, equipped with a copy of Sex for Dummies. But they soon find that when the clothes come off, so do the gloves.

“Sexy Laundry is a life-affirming romcom! It is very funny because it rings very true. People see themselves in Alice and Henry’s struggle to fall back in love,” says Director Diana Donnelly. “The play looks at the midlife reckoning, at how society values us differently as we age, but most of all Sexy Laundry is about the joy of long love—despite everything. If Alice and Henry can reconnect, we all can.”

Audiences can expect an evening full of laughter, wit, and a surprising amount of tenderness as Alice and Henry work through the trials and triumphs of long-term love. Sexy Laundry is the perfect night out for couples, friends, or anyone who enjoys a good laugh and a touching story about the complexities of relationships.

“This insightful and humourous piece is one that has resonated with our audiences and those around the world, and for very good reason,” explains The Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran. “When acted with a beautiful balance of comedy with a real depth of intimacy, Diana and I both believe that this piece will speak to an audience in a way that feels very personal and very funny.”

You will find yourself laughing at the awkward moments, sympathizing with the struggles, and cheering for the couple as they rediscover each other.

Sexy Laundry is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 5, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Sexy Laundry is generously sponsored by Presenting Sponsor: Odlum Brown. Additional sponsors include: Canadian Tire,Smart Centres, Waterstone Law Group, O’Connor, Chartwell, Prime Signs, Myriad Technologies, Lock’s Pharmacy, STAR FM, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Touring Council, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.