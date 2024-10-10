Gallery 7 Auditions for Story of Courage and Resilience, Irena’s Vow, Set for October 24

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre is pleased to announce that auditions for its January/February production of Irena’s Vow by Dan Gordon will be held on October 24, 2024 at the theatre’s rehearsal hall in Abbotsford starting at 6:00 PM.

“Irena’s Vow is a story I’ve been wanting to stage at Gallery 7 Theatre ever since I first came across it many years ago,” says Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director. “While it takes place during a particularly dark time in our history, the play is also incredibly humbling and inspiring.”

At the height of the German occupation of Poland during World War II, Irena Gut is promoted to housekeeper of a high-ranking Nazi officer. When she discovers that the Jewish ghetto is to be expunged, she decides to shelter twelve Jewish workers in the basement of the commander’s house.

Over the next two years, Irena uses her wit & humour while summoning all the strength and courage she can muster to conceal her friends in the shadow of house parties, a blackmail scheme, and the birth of a child.

A powerful story of compassion, grace and tenacity, this unrelenting story of hope in the midst of the atrocities of war promises to encourage.

Irena’s Vow will be directed by actor, designer, director and theatre educator, Steven Wilhite. A graduate of UFV, Wilhite stage managed the theatre’s production of The Giver in 2016 and is the sound designer for the company’s November production of Prince Caspian.

Irena’s Vow offers a challenging and fulfilling artistic opportunity for actors wishing to stretch their performance capability and capacity. Auditions are open to all performers ages 20 & up and will be held on October 24th, 2024 starting at 6:00 PM at the Gallery 7 Theatre’s Rehearsal Hall, #100 – 34595 3rd Avenue, Abbotsford.

For more information and to register, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Those interested in volunteering behind the scenes are also encouraged to contact the theatre.