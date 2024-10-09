BCFC Playoff Preview – Rebels and Rams – Heading for the Showdown

Langley – (BCFC) – All eyes will be on Saturday’s semi-final clash between the visiting Westshore Rebels and the Langley Rams. The Rebels, coming in with a record of 5-5 and sitting third in the standings, are facing significant momentum challenges after suffering four consecutive losses, two of which came at the hands of the Rams. The previous meetings have seen the Rebels struggle to find their rhythm on both offense and defense,

Despite their struggles, the Rebels may still see the silver lining in their situation. They had their chances in both previous encounters against the Rams, particularly in last week’s 24-13 defeat that denied them the opportunity to host this semi-final. Rebels quarterback Ethan Pickard, who leads the conference in passing yards, had a rough outing last week, throwing four interceptions, including three in the first half. It remains to be seen if he can find his groove against a Rams defense that has already exploited his mistakes.

On the other side of the field, the Rams come in with a solid 7-3 record, riding a wave of confidence and expecting to capitalize on the Rebels’ recent issues. They will be led by backup quarterback Hunter Norman, stepping in for the injured Palaina Hooper. Norman’s performance in last week’s game was commendable, completing 12 of 19 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He will be looking to establish a strong connection with standout receiver Terrell Jones, who proved to be a thorn in the Rebels’ side last week with 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

A key question ahead of the semi-final will be the availability of the Rams’ leading rusher, Bruce Jones, who is currently third in the conference with 830 rushing yards. His absence last week saw Reggie Eli step up with his best game of the season (127 yards). If Bruce Jones returns, the Rams’ offensive depth could overwhelm the Rebels’ defence

The Rebels will have to find a way to improve their ground game, as their 124 rushing yards against the Rams in their two previous outings is insufficient against a talented opponent. If they can establish a balanced attack and regain some confidence this game will go down to the final minute.

Kick-off is 3:30 PM at Mcleod Athletic park. –