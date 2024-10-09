AbbyPD Major Crime Unit Investigating Residential Break and Enter – Trestle Ave and Lefeuvre Rd

Abbotsford – Early Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 3:17 a.m., AbbyPD Patrol officers responded to a reported break and enter at a residence in the area of Trestle Ave and Lefeuvre Rd, Abbotsford.

Upon attendance, officers learned that the victims had discovered two unknown individuals inside their home. A confrontation ensued, resulting in the suspects fleeing the area. The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1:

Caucasian Male

6’ – 6’3” tall

Heavy build

Suspect 2:

Caucasian Male, Skinny build

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has now taken over the case and is in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Investigators believe that the occupants of the home were not the intended targets.

Investigators are seeking dashcam or CCTV footage from anyone who was in the area between midnight and 3:30 a.m. Those who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.