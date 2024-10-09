Skip to content

2024 Fraser Valley Writers Festival – UFV Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Writers Festival began as the Mission Writers & Readers Festival in 2008. Founded by the Lifetime Learning Centre Society, the MWRF ran for a decade before they passed operation of the festival to the University of the Fraser Valley’s English Department. The Festival now runs every fall at the University of the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus. ​

Unique in Canada, the FVWF commissions new writing from both established and up-and-coming authors. Past participants include Jordan Abel, Gurjinder Basran, Shashi Bhat, Lorna Crozier, Alicia Elliott, Marsha Lederman, Fiona Tinwei Lam, Jen Sookfong Lee, Harrison Mooney, Danny Ramadan, Waubgeshig Rice, David A Robertson and Michael V Smith.

Website info is here.

Friday, Nov 1

     7:00 PM – Keynotes
     Billy-Ray Belcourt
     Angela Sterritt

Saturday, Nov 2

     10:00 AM – Workshops
     Carleigh Baker – Short Fiction
     Anita Lahey – Multi-Genre

     11:00 AM – Panel 1 – “Revise”
     Adrienne Gruber (Chair)
     Carleigh Baker
     Richard Kelly Kemick
     Anita Lahey
     Loghan Paylor

     1:15 PM – Workshops & Podcast    
     Kate Black – Non-Fiction
     Marc Perez – Poetry
     Richard Kelly Kemick – Fiction
     French & Lahey – Page Fright Podcast


     2:15 PM – Panel 2 – “Abandon”
     Loghan Paylor (Chair)
     Kate Black
     Adrienne Gruber
     Marc Perez
     Onjana Yawnghwe

