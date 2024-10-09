2024 Fraser Valley Writers Festival – UFV Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Writers Festival began as the Mission Writers & Readers Festival in 2008. Founded by the Lifetime Learning Centre Society, the MWRF ran for a decade before they passed operation of the festival to the University of the Fraser Valley’s English Department. The Festival now runs every fall at the University of the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford campus. ​

Unique in Canada, the FVWF commissions new writing from both established and up-and-coming authors. Past participants include Jordan Abel, Gurjinder Basran, Shashi Bhat, Lorna Crozier, Alicia Elliott, Marsha Lederman, Fiona Tinwei Lam, Jen Sookfong Lee, Harrison Mooney, Danny Ramadan, Waubgeshig Rice, David A Robertson and Michael V Smith.

Website info is here.

Friday, Nov 1



7:00 PM – Keynotes

Billy-Ray Belcourt

Angela Sterritt



Saturday, Nov 2



10:00 AM – Workshops

Carleigh Baker – Short Fiction

Anita Lahey – Multi-Genre



11:00 AM – Panel 1 – “Revise”

Adrienne Gruber (Chair)

Carleigh Baker

Richard Kelly Kemick

Anita Lahey

Loghan Paylor



1:15 PM – Workshops & Podcast

Kate Black – Non-Fiction

Marc Perez – Poetry

Richard Kelly Kemick – Fiction

French & Lahey – Page Fright Podcast





2:15 PM – Panel 2 – “Abandon”

Loghan Paylor (Chair)

Kate Black

Adrienne Gruber

Marc Perez

Onjana Yawnghwe