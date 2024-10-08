TWU to Join NAIA Sports in the US

Kansas City/Langley – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is excited to announce the addition of two new members, Trinity Western University, and Mount Mary University (Wis.) The Council of Presidents voted to approve their membership on Sunday, October 6, at the annual fall meeting.



“The NAIA is pleased to welcome Mount Mary and Trinity Western as our newest members,” said NAIA President & CEO Jim Carr. “These institutions exemplify a strong commitment to character-driven athletics and will enrich our association with their distinctive contributions.”



Six of the Trinity Western Spartans teams will join the NAIA, including men’s and women’s cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field. Trinity Western will become an active NAIA member in the fall of 2025 and is planning to join the Cascade Collegiate Conference.



Trinity Western Director of Athletics Jeff Gamache – We are thankful for the thorough process laid out by the NAIA for us to join. We will work hard to be a member that raises the level of competition while furthering the ideals of fair play and holistic development that NAIA holds dear.”

Mount Mary University is a private, all-women’s liberal arts institution located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mount Mary is currently affiliated with the NCAA Division III and sponsors six women’s sports programs: basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, and volleyball. Mount Mary will become an active NAIA member in the fall of 2025 and is planning to join the Chicago Collegiate Athletic Conference.

2024 NAIA TWU October