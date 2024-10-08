IIO Concludes Investigation Into Arrest of Male in Mental Distress in Abbotsford

Surrey/Abbotsford — The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has now closed investigation 2024-223 into the arrest of one man in Abbotsford on September 21, 2024.

Police initially responded to a unit in a residential building on Riverside Road for a report of a man threatening people and damaging property. After police arrived, the man remained in the unit where he continued to damage property. Attempts by officers to negotiate with him were unsuccessful.

Police later observed smoke inside and used force to enter the dwelling. The man did not cooperate, leading to an interaction with officers where they used less-lethal force.

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a hospital for assessment.

The IIO was notified shortly after and commenced an investigation.

The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including medical records and police information – and determined the man’s injuries do not meet the threshold of serious harm as defined under Part 11 of the Police Act.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.