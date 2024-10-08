Charge Laid After Weekend Highway One Collision Near Popkum

Popkum – BC Highway Patrol has laid a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act after a single-vehicle collision shut down Highway #1 near Herrling Island, close to Popkum, last weekend.

The collision happened on October 5, 2024, at about 2:45 p.m., when a single Sports Utility Vehicle lost control near a corner and came to rest in the ditch. Despite serious damage to the vehicle, the driver and lone occupant was not hurt.

BC Highway Patrol wants to remind you that the best way to avoid collisions is with safe habits: First, you need to slow down. Next, remove tempting distractions like cell phones, food, or makeup. Focus on driving, says Corporal Michael McLAUGHLIN with BC Highway Patrol.

After reviewing the circumstances of this crash, BC Highway Patrol issued the driver with a Violation Ticket for Drive Without Consideration under section 144(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act. That offence comes with a fine of $196 and six points against the driver’s licence.