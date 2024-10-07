U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship Heading to TWU Langley for the First Time – in 2026

Langley – Volleyball fans in B.C. need to circle March 2026 on their calendars as the Township of Langley, and Trinity Western University will host the U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship for the first time.

The 2026 U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship pits the top eight Canadian university women’s volleyball teams in an 11-game tournament for the right to hoist the U SPORTS championship trophy and banner.

All games will occur at the Langley Events Centre on March 13-15, 2026.

“With the success of women’s volleyball at Trinity Western University, U SPORTS is excited to bring our national women’s volleyball championship to Langley,” said U SPORTS Chief Executive Officer Pierre Arsenault. “Between the passionate volleyball fan base in Langley and the Lower Mainland and the world-class Langley Events Centre, it was easy for U SPORTS to select Trinity Western as the host for the 2026 event. We look forward to seeing large crowds at the event.”

Jeff Gamache, Athletic Director – Trinity Western University

Since joining U SPORTS just over 20 years ago we have been working and dreaming of the opportunity to host this prestigious event. I know our many alumni, and now their children want to attend this tournament that will showcase the best female volleyball in Canada. We are grateful for the support of the Township of Langley, LEC staff and Volleyball BC. Together, we will hold a volleyball festival that fans will want to attend. On behalf of past alumni and current players, we sincerely thank U SPORTS for trusting us with this marquee event, and we look forward to some outstanding volleyball in 2026!

Ryan Hofer, Head Coach – Trinity Western University Spartans

Hosting the 2026 U SPORTS women’s volleyball championship will be a significant event for our community and bring a sense of excitement and pride to our school. This championship significantly enhances the visibility of volleyball within the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, sparking increased interest and support for the sport at all levels. For student-athletes, culminating their season at the championship is an exceptional career achievement. The U SPORTS championship also fosters a sense of community and school spirit, uniting students, faculty, and local residents in support of their team. We are proud to host and look forward to welcoming teams from across the country to our city.

The 2025 U SPORTS Women’s Volleyball Championship is March 14-16 at the Investors Group Athletic Centre on the campus of the University of Manitoba. All games will be broadcast on CBC/Radio-Canada Sports digital platforms. Tickets for this year’s championship are available for purchase at USPORTSTickets.ca.

Stay tuned for the unveiling of the championship logos and ticket information in January 2025. For more exciting updates as Trinity Western prepares to welcome the best in Canadian university women’s volleyball, visit USPORTS.ca.