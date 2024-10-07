OPINION – BC School Trustees Assn – Advocates for Public Education as a Central Focus in the 2024 Election

Vancouver – The British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) announced its proactive engagement with the Conservative Party of British Columbia, the Green Party of British Columbia, and the New Democratic Party of British Columbia to uncover each party’s strategy for addressing the critical issues impacting British Columbia’s public education system ahead of the 2024 election.

BCSTA has presented critical questions to each party focused on three key priorities: Recruitment and Retention of Staff, Capital and Deferred Maintenance Funding, and Inclusive Education and Student Success. The responses from each party will provide valuable insight into their plans and commitments toward improving public education in B.C.

To read the full responses from the Conservative Party, Green Party, and New Democratic Party of British Columbia, which include additional K-12 considerations relevant to their platforms on public education in B.C., please visit:

Conservative Party of British Columbia Response

“Child care spaces: Our government will streamline approval processes and reduce red tape, ensuring that schools can quickly respond to community needs for additional child care spaces. We will also partner with school districts to unlock extra childcare space capacity within both existing and newly-built school properties,” said Aisha Estey, President, Conservative Party of British Columbia.

Green Party of British Columbia Response

“The BC Greens will work with education partners to develop province-wide inclusive education policies, orders, and legislation that support diverse learning needs and promote equitable access to education for all students. We plan to create an ongoing, sustainable funding model for organizations that are responding to the diverse needs of students,” via the official BC Greens response to BCSTA.

British Columbia New Democratic Party Response

“We are also taking action by expanding our Integrated Child and Youth (ICY) teams to 20 school districts by next year. Working closely with districts, these teams make it easier for young people and their families to connect to the care they need, where and when they need it, putting the needs of each child at the centre,” via the official NDP response to BCSTA.

Championing Public Education: BCSTA’s Call to Action for the 2024 Election

“As the province gears up for the 2024 election, BCSTA is taking action to ensure that public education remains a top priority in election discourse and policy discussions. Our organization is committed to advocating for the concerns of all 60 school boards and trustees across the province, emphasizing the urgent need for focused dialogue on the future of education. Understanding each political party stance on the challenges facing our education system is essential knowledge that empowers voters to make informed decisions and advocate for meaningful change in public education across British Columbia. Advocacy is a collaborative effort, and we hope that the community advocates for the future of B.C.’s public education this 2024 election,” said Carolyn Broady, President of the Board of Directors for the BCSTA.

To learn more about BCSTA and the 2024 election, please visit: https://bcsta.org/2024-election/

About BCSTA

Since 1905, the British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) has been dedicated to serving and supporting public boards of education across British Columbia. As a non-profit organization, our mission is to assist school boards in their governance roles, advocate for effective educational policies, and foster collaboration among trustees. We provide resources, training, and support to help school boards fulfill their responsibilities and enhance student learning outcomes. Our commitment is to ensure that every student in B.C. benefits from strong, effective leadership in their local education system. Through our efforts, we aim to strengthen public education and contribute to the success of schools and communities throughout the province.