Gallery 7 Theatre’s Comedy Fest Returns with All-Ages Improv and Stand-Up, October 18 and 19

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre presents its second annual Comedy Fest featuring all-ages improv on October 18 and stand-up comedy on October 19. Both performances will be held at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford starting at 7:30 PM.

“We had so much fun at last year’s festival that we decided to bring back, this time to launch our brand-new 2024-2025 “Under Pressure” theatre season,” explains Ken Hildebrandt, Managing Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre, “We’re once again inviting audiences to sit back, relax and be entertained as our ‘under pressure’ performers perform two unique and hilarious nights of all-ages comedy.”

G7 Comedy Fest is designed to help audiences step outside the trials and tribulations of everyday life and enjoy a weekend of laughter. Laughter has the uncanny ability to relieve stress, provide perspective, and give the heart, soul and mind a break from the rigours of daily living. And, the festival comes with an added twist: the entire weekend will feature comedy that avoids bawdy or crude humour so the entire family can enjoy themselves.

“Some of the best comedy I’ve seen has made me laugh without going into the toilet,” says Hildebrandt. “I believe the roster of comedians and performers we have on tap for this year’s festival are up to the challenge of providing just that kind of comedy!”

Very, Very Improv Theatre, a new professional comedy improv company based in Langley, BC and founded by Panic Squad alumnus, Scott Campbell, will take the stage on October 18th. Featured improvisers will include Scott Campbell, Alison Chisholm, Mike DeBoer, Delaney Gilmour, Cliff Prang and Josh Wilson. These talented comedians will invent scenes right before the audience’s eyes using only suggestions provided by the audience, resulting in a night of zany fun.

The Stand Up Night on October 19th will be hosted by actor, comedian and master of ceremonies, Cliff Prang. He will be joined by a talented team of new and returning stand-up comics from around the region including Monique Bellamy, Jenny Davidson, Leland Klassen and Divinder Purewal.

The G7 Comedy Festival will take place at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. For tickets or for more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.