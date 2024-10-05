UFV Sports Friday – UFV Soccer Heading for the Playoffs

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Lyon and Dhaliwal connect twice as Cascades secure draw against TRU

Camryn Lyon and Jasdeep Dhaliwal connected twice on corner kicks in the second half to see the UFV Cascades earn a point against the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Friday at Rotary Stadium.



After falling behind twice in the game, the Cascades battled back to improve their record to 2-5-2 with the result, while TRU moves to 3-5-2 on the year.

Next Up:

The Cascades now get set to host the UBC Okanagan Heat on October 6. Game times is set for 12pm, and the game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.



MSOC: Mailand and Mansell find the back of the net as Cascades clinch playoff spot with win over TRU

Kevin Mailand and Roland Mansell each found the back of the net in the second half as the UFV Cascades defeated the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack 2-0 on Friday evening at Rotary Stadium



The win moves the Cascades to 6-3-2 on the season, and guarantees that UFV will finish the regular season no lower than fourth place in the pacific division.



TRU meanwhile falls to 1-9-1 on the season, and sees their playoff hopes take a big hit with the result.

Next Up:

The Cascades now get set to host the UBC Okanagan Heat on October 6. Game time is set for 2pm, and the game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.



