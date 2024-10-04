The Art of Reading!- Chilliwack Cultural Centre – October 30

Chilliwack — Step into the unexpected at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s The Art of Reading! On October 30, leave the covers behind and let curiosity guide you as you select a mystery book wrapped in paper, with only a few intriguing clues to hint at its contents. Whether you’re looking for a new literary adventure, a surprising genre, or just a fun way to meet fellow book lovers, this event is the perfect opportunity to fall in love with a story you never saw coming.

At The Art of Reading, attendees will choose a beautifully wrapped, anonymous book based on a brief description, with selections curated by the knowledgeable staff at The Book Man. Will you end up with a thrilling mystery, a heartwarming romance, or perhaps a mind-bending sci-fi?

This event will also feature a cozy ambiance perfect for mingling with fellow book enthusiasts. Enjoy a complimentary drink, engaging conversation, and the fun of uncovering a hidden literary gem. Additionally, you can savor delightful coffee supplied by Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters and you can also get creative at the Book Crafts station, where you will be guided through making your own stunning book themed art.

Whether you’re a seasoned reader or simply looking for something new, this event promises an unforgettable night of discovery and connection. Don’t judge a book by its cover—come and find your perfect match!

The Art of Reading is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 30 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $40, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Art of Reading is partnership with The Book Man and Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters.

Bookmarks provided by tinkertal.illustrations, Julia Jane Martens, and julilyart.