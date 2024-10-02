Jason Lum Ends His 8 Year Run As FVRD Chair (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – “Every politician has a best before date.” – Jason Lum to FVN’s Don Lehn circa 2019 during an interview.

While Jason Lum is not totally riding off into the sunset, he will step away as Chair of the FVRD – Fraser Valley Regional District.

Lum has served 8 one year terms, something almost unthinkable in this day and age of the political landscape.

Lum will remain as a Councilor for the City of Chilliwack. Lum is also the dad of a toddler and the parental pull is rather obvious.

Four years ago, he took a run at provincial politics, as an independent , yet losing Chilliwack-Kent to current MLA Kelli Paddon. (for the record, they remain on very good terms)

Lum said in the September 26 meeting of the FVRD that its time to step down and let someone else take the reigns. The Board will elect a new chair in November.

More to come.