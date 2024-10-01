October Is Harrison’s Celebration of Salmon, Sturgeon and Eagles – Season of the Wild (VIDEO)

Harrison (Tourism Harrison) — Every year between October and January, spawning salmon return to Canada’s first certified salmon stronghold, the Harrison River. This ecologically rich river is one of the most protected and productive salmon ecosystems in the world, attracting tens of thousands of wintering bald

eagles to the area.

The wintering bald eagles can be seen throughout the Harrison River Valley, but the capital is Harrison Mills. Situated on the Harrison River, take a walk through the forest trails to the eagle-viewing gazebo at Sandpiper Resort, enjoy a guided walk along the shores at Kilby Historic Site, book a bald eagle viewing tour, with live viewing cameras, with Harrison Eco Tours or cruise the river with Shoreline Tours. As part of the BC Bird Trail, and designated as an Important Bird Area, we invite you to look for other raptors.

And photographers LOVE this time of year.

Info from Tourism Harrison is here.