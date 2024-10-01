Chilliwack Weather – September 2024 Review – Temperature Records Early in the Month

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada ) – Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer & Storm watcher for Environment

& Climate Change Canada, at the City of Chilliwack.



For the first week of September, with a strong ridge of high pressure remaining from late

August, dry sunny hot conditions persisted. There were 4 hot days with temperatures in excess

of 30.0°C. (On average there are up to 3 hot days in September.) Since May, there were 31 hot

days at >30.0 °C only exceeded by the 34 hot days in 2018. (The 30 year 1951 to 1980 hot day

average total was 7 days with a +5 day standard deviation.)



On September 5th temperatures peaked at 33.5°C (+11.9°C above normal) with a low 24% relative humidity. It was the hottest September day in 7 years.

On September 30th, beneath clear overnight skies, the minimum temperature for the month was 4.7°C the coolest September night in 12 years.

Three high temperature records were observed:-

Date. New Record. Previous Record.

September 1st High mean 23.6 0 C (+6.7 0C) 22.95 0C in 2022.

September 6th . High mean 24.5 0C (+9.0 0C) 23.5 0C in 2014.

September 9th High min 15.8 0C (+5.9 0C) 15.6 0C in 1958.

After September 7th temperatures cooled. However night and day temperatures remained above normal.