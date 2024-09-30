Skip to content

UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Cascades Soccer Draw Against Mount Royal

Home
Sports
UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Cascades Soccer Draw Against Mount Royal

Calgary – WSOC: Langston’s goal gives Cascades a share of the points against Mount Royal

Kiana Langston scored early in the second half to erase a Mount Royal Cougars lead, and despite a couple of late chances to win it the UFV Cascades came away with single point as it ended 1-1 on Sunday in Calgary.

The Cascades record moves to 2-5-1 with the result, while the Cougars go to 2-5-2 on the year.

UFV head coach Ari Adams: “We created multiple opportunities to win that game, and the girls brought some energy into the second half. It’s obviously positive that we were able to come from behind and tie up the game. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to get the three points, and I think we really deserved it.”

Next Up:
The Cascades now return home to face the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on October 4, and the UBC Okanagan Heat on October 6. Game times are set for 6 pm and 12pm respectively, and the game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.

To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @ufvcascades.

2024 UFV Womens Soccer Sept 29

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

Winter Tire Regulations Start October 1

Fraser Valley – With cold-weather season approaching, drivers and vehicle owners are reminded that B.C.’s annual winter tire requirements are in effect. The annual changing