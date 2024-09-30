UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Cascades Soccer Draw Against Mount Royal

Calgary – WSOC: Langston’s goal gives Cascades a share of the points against Mount Royal

Kiana Langston scored early in the second half to erase a Mount Royal Cougars lead, and despite a couple of late chances to win it the UFV Cascades came away with single point as it ended 1-1 on Sunday in Calgary.



The Cascades record moves to 2-5-1 with the result, while the Cougars go to 2-5-2 on the year.

UFV head coach Ari Adams : “We created multiple opportunities to win that game, and the girls brought some energy into the second half. It’s obviously positive that we were able to come from behind and tie up the game. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to get the three points, and I think we really deserved it.”



Next Up:

The Cascades now return home to face the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on October 4, and the UBC Okanagan Heat on October 6. Game times are set for 6 pm and 12pm respectively, and the game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.



To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @ufvcascades.