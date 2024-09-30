Skip to content

UPDATE – No One Seriously Hurt in Light Plane Crash Near Chilliwack Airport

Chilliwack – Social media lit up on Saturday September 28 with reports of a light plane crashing into a fence on Valley Rail Trail near Chilliwack Airport.

After the initial call out, Chilliwack Fire stood down and RCMP took control of the scene.

No reports of anyone hurt.

FVN reached out to Transport Canada for a comment. In an email statement: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has been notified and we are currently gathering information with the first responders, airport authority and witnesses.

2024 Chilliwack Airport Crash September 28 Chilliwack Scanner Ashton Chudley

