Conservative Leader in Cultus Lake Election Stop – Indigenous Economic Reconciliation

Cultus Lake – On Monday , the day of Truth and Reconciliation observance, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad made a campaign stop at Cultus Lake Main Beach. Literally across the road from Soowahlie First Nation.

This was a photo op only as media were advised that there would be no questions taken from media. He was flanked by the candidate for Chilliwack-Cultus Lake A’aliya Warbus. (Note there was another campaign stop on Saturday September 28 at a ranch on Keith Wilson Road. That too, restricted media from asking questions).

In his speech, Rustad reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Indigenous economic and social progress, honoring the legacy of leaders like Dr. Joseph Gosnell, who championed the integration of traditional Indigenous knowledge with modern economic practices to raise the bar for First Nations in British Columbia:

“Economic reconciliation is not only the key to self-determination but also the foundation for the health and prosperity of Indigenous communities across our province. First Nations have the right to achieve real wealth and move beyond mere survival,” Rustad said. “As a former Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation, I signed over 435 agreements with First Nations, and I know that true reconciliation is achieved through direct engagement, respect for governance structures, and empowering Indigenous communities to control their economic future.”

Economic Empowerment as a Cornerstone of Reconciliation

The Conservative Party of British Columbia recognizes that economic reconciliation is the pathway to address historical injustices that have left Indigenous communities disproportionately affected by poverty and poor health outcomes. Between 2017 and 2021, average Indigenous life expectancy fell by more than six years. Rustad stressed that addressing these challenges requires meaningful economic development and strategic investments.

“Our policies will focus on fostering partnerships between First Nations and the private sector, unlocking opportunities in industries such as natural resource management, fisheries, forestry, and clean energy. Indigenous communities should be partners and leaders in British Columbia’s economic future,” Rustad stated.

Infrastructure and Housing: A Call to Action

Rustad criticized the federal government for failing to meet its constitutional obligations to provide adequate housing and clean water to Indigenous communities. Under a Conservative provincial government, British Columbia would hold Ottawa accountable for its commitments while stepping in where necessary to provide critical infrastructure. “If the federal government won’t act, the province will—and we will pursue reimbursement from Ottawa through all legal means,” said Rustad, affirming his commitment to Indigenous wellbeing.

Strategic Land Return and Natural Resource Management

The Conservative Party is committed to the strategic return of land to First Nations, empowering them to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Rustad emphasized that economic reconciliation must include an increase in economic opportunities for First Nations. “We will ensure that 20% of British Columbia’s forests are returned to Indigenous groups to be sustainably managed, while creating economic opportunities through natural resource development that respects traditional stewardship practices.”

Honouring UNDRIP and Strengthening Indigenous Wellness

Originally Rustad said that this initiative would be repealed however he now states that the Conservative Party will honour the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as it was intended: not as an obstacle to development, but as a guiding principle for recognizing Indigenous rights and aspirations. Rustad highlighted the need for culturally-appropriate care and recovery services within First Nations communities, particularly for addressing addiction and mental health struggles.

“A Conservative government will work with Indigenous leaders to develop treatment and recovery programs that are available within communities, ensuring that individuals receive the care they need in a culturally supportive environment,” said Rustad. “We will also prioritize the transfer of authority over child welfare and family services to Indigenous communities, empowering them to raise their children according to their own traditions and cultural values.”





A Vision of Prosperity and Progress

Rustad’s vision for British Columbia’s future is one where Indigenous communities thrive, children grow up in healthy environments, and economic prosperity is realized. “Through real partnerships, respect for governance, and economic development, we are dedicated to a bright future for Indigenous peoples where cultural traditions are preserved, and communities lead the way in shaping British Columbia’s economic success.”