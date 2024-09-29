Okanagan Sun Blasts Huskers at Apple Bowl

Kelowna/Fraser Valley – The proverbial powerhouse Okanagan Sun had little trouble with the Valley Huskers on Saturday afternoon (September 28), blowing out the Huskers 60-14. The game at the Apple Bowl.
In the process, Sun running back Elelyon Noa brike the BCFC single season rushing record.
Next up for the Huskers is once again on he road, this time in Nanaimo – October 5th @ 5:30pm against the Vancouver Island Raiders. The Sun finish the season at 10-0.
Huskers are 5-4 and tied for third with Westshore.
Langley Rams had the bye and host Westshore Saturday October 5 at MacLeod Stadium. The Rans are 6-3 and in Second place in the BCFC.