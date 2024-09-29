Okanagan Sun Blasts Huskers at Apple Bowl

Kelowna/Fraser Valley – The proverbial powerhouse Okanagan Sun had little trouble with the Valley Huskers on Saturday afternoon (September 28), blowing out the Huskers 60-14. The game at the Apple Bowl.

In the process, Sun running back Elelyon Noa brike the BCFC single season rushing record.

Congratulations to @okanagan_sun running back Elelyon Noa on breaking the BCFC single season rushing record. 👍🏈 pic.twitter.com/5sOwg6gT6Q — BCFootballConference (@BCFC_Media) September 29, 2024

Next up for the Huskers is once again on he road, this time in Nanaimo – October 5th @ 5:30pm against the Vancouver Island Raiders. The Sun finish the season at 10-0.

Huskers are 5-4 and tied for third with Westshore.

Langley Rams had the bye and host Westshore Saturday October 5 at MacLeod Stadium. The Rans are 6-3 and in Second place in the BCFC.