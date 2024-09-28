Candidates Finalized for British Columbia’s 43rd Provincial General Election – 93 for NDP and Conservatives, 69 for Greens

Vancouver/Victoria (Elections BC) – The final list of candidates for the 2024 Provincial General Election is now available on the Elections BC website.

Candidate nominations closed at 1 p.m. (Pacific Time) on September 28, marking the end of the period in which eligible individuals could apply to be a candidate in the election.

There are 323 candidates for the 2024 Provincial General Election, with 269 representing seven political parties, and 54 candidates running as independent or unaffiliated.

PARTY BALLOT NAME (listed alphabetically) CANDIDATES BC Green Party 69 BC NDP 93 Christian Heritage Party of B.C. 2 Communist Party of BC 3 Conservative Party 93 Freedom Party of BC 5 Libertarian 4

INDEPENDENT & UNAFFILIATED CANDIDATES Independent 40 Unaffiliated 14

Candidates who have registered as independent will appear on the ballot with the word “Independent” listed next to their name. Candidates who have not been endorsed by a party or registered as independent will appear on the ballot with just their name. They are categorized as “Unaffiliated” in the tables on this page.

See the table below for the number of independent and unaffiliated candidates in previous provincial general elections:

ELECTION INDEPENDENT UNAFFILIATED 2020 24 – 2017 33 2 2013 35 11 2009 15 2 2005 23 5 2001 29 7 1996 20 3

For more information about the election, visit elections.bc.ca or call 1-800-661-8683.