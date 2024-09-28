Candidates Finalized for British Columbia’s 43rd Provincial General Election – 93 for NDP and Conservatives, 69 for Greens

Vancouver/Victoria (Elections BC) – The final list of candidates for the 2024 Provincial General Election is now available on the Elections BC website.
Candidate nominations closed at 1 p.m. (Pacific Time) on September 28, marking the end of the period in which eligible individuals could apply to be a candidate in the election.
There are 323 candidates for the 2024 Provincial General Election, with 269 representing seven political parties, and 54 candidates running as independent or unaffiliated.
|PARTY BALLOT NAME (listed alphabetically)
|CANDIDATES
|BC Green Party
|69
|BC NDP
|93
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|2
|Communist Party of BC
|3
|Conservative Party
|93
|Freedom Party of BC
|5
|Libertarian
|4
|INDEPENDENT & UNAFFILIATED
|CANDIDATES
|Independent
|40
|Unaffiliated
|14
Candidates who have registered as independent will appear on the ballot with the word “Independent” listed next to their name. Candidates who have not been endorsed by a party or registered as independent will appear on the ballot with just their name. They are categorized as “Unaffiliated” in the tables on this page.
See the table below for the number of independent and unaffiliated candidates in previous provincial general elections:
|ELECTION
|INDEPENDENT
|UNAFFILIATED
|2020
|24
|–
|2017
|33
|2
|2013
|35
|11
|2009
|15
|2
|2005
|23
|5
|2001
|29
|7
|1996
|20
|3
For more information about the election, visit elections.bc.ca or call 1-800-661-8683.