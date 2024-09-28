Skip to content

Candidates Finalized for British Columbia’s 43rd Provincial General Election – 93 for NDP and Conservatives, 69 for Greens

Home
Politics
Candidates Finalized for British Columbia’s 43rd Provincial General Election – 93 for NDP and Conservatives, 69 for Greens

Vancouver/Victoria (Elections BC) – The final list of candidates for the 2024 Provincial General Election is now available on the Elections BC website.

Candidate nominations closed at 1 p.m. (Pacific Time) on September 28, marking the end of the period in which eligible individuals could apply to be a candidate in the election.

There are 323 candidates for the 2024 Provincial General Election, with 269 representing seven political parties, and 54 candidates running as independent or unaffiliated.

PARTY BALLOT NAME (listed alphabetically)CANDIDATES
BC Green Party69
BC NDP93
Christian Heritage Party of B.C.2
Communist Party of BC3
Conservative Party93
Freedom Party of BC5
Libertarian4
INDEPENDENT & UNAFFILIATEDCANDIDATES
Independent40
Unaffiliated14

Candidates who have registered as independent will appear on the ballot with the word “Independent” listed next to their name. Candidates who have not been endorsed by a party or registered as independent will appear on the ballot with just their name. They are categorized as “Unaffiliated” in the tables on this page.

See the table below for the number of independent and unaffiliated candidates in previous provincial general elections:

ELECTIONINDEPENDENTUNAFFILIATED
202024
2017332
20133511
2009152
2005235
2001297
1996203

For more information about the election, visit elections.bc.ca or call 1-800-661-8683.

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts