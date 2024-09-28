2024 Train and Hobby Show – Heritage Park – October 19 and 20

Chilliwack – Embark on a journey of discovery at the Chilliwack Train and Hobby Show, a thrilling event for enthusiasts of all ages! Here’s why you won’t want to miss this perfect family outing.

Explore Miniature Worlds and marvel at intricate model train layouts and immerse yourself in captivating hobby displays that bring miniature worlds to life.

Diverse Hobbies from model trains to fascinating hobbies, discover a wide array of interests that cater to hobbyists and collectors alike.

This event is designed for families to enjoy quality time together. Bond over shared interests and create lasting memories.

Adults: $6.00, Kids 5 and under: FREE.

Facebook information is here.

This event by All About Expos and they would like to thank sponsors Canex, ODM, Doug’s Lock and Key, Fairfield Island, Gidney Signs, Fraser Valley Custom Printers, Fraser Valley News and the Chilliwack Progress.