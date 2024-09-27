UPDATE – Mission Road Rage Incident – One Suspect Murdered in Langley

Mission/Langley ( with files from Postmedia-Kim Bolan, RCMP) – On September 8, two young adults were seriously injured during an alleged assault that occurred during a road rage incident in Mission. Police previously released photos of the two suspects, in an effort to locate them.

Investigators can now confirm that the male suspect was Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, 38, from the Edmonton area. He was found deceased in Langley on September 21, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said that they believe the homicide was related to the BC Gang Conflict. There is not believed to be any connection between the road rage incident and the homicide of Hebrada-Walters.

Charges have now been approved against the female involved in the road rage incident. Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, also from Edmonton, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000. A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for her, and Mission RCMP are working with our law enforcement partners in Alberta to try to locate and arrest Amber. Mission RCMP note that Amber has been known to travel around BC and other western provinces as well, and there is no confirmation that Amber has returned to Alberta.

If you see Amber Toews, call 911 and do not approach her. If you have information that could help to locate her, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or your local police. Mission RCMP file 24-10852.

2024 RCMP Road Rage September Amber Jenelle Toews,

2024 Johnathan Hebrada-Walters IHIT/Postmedia/X