RCMP Searching for 33 Year Old Heather Whitford

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 33-year-old Heather Whitford who was reported missing on September 21, 2024 by her family.

Heather Whitford was last seen in Chilliwack on September 3, 2024 and her family has not heard from her since August 5, 2024, which they stated was highly unusual. Police and family are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Heather Whitford is described as:

Indigenous Female;

5’7-5’8;

Thin build;

Dark long hair;

Tattoos: Family on arm, hummingbird on hips, Family on upper back

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Heather Whitford is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).