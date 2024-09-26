Skip to content

RCMP Searching for 33 Year Old Heather Whitford

Home
Missing
RCMP Searching for 33 Year Old Heather Whitford

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 33-year-old Heather Whitford who was reported missing on September 21, 2024 by her family.

Heather Whitford was last seen in Chilliwack on September 3, 2024 and her family has not heard from her since August 5, 2024, which they stated was highly unusual. Police and family are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Heather Whitford is described as:

  • Indigenous Female;
  • 5’7-5’8;
  • Thin build;
  • Dark long hair;
  • Tattoos: Family on arm, hummingbird on hips, Family on upper back

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Heather Whitford is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

2024 33 Year Old Heather Whitford MISSING – RCMP

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts