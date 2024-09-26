Mennonite Heritage Museum Christmas Market – November 12 to 16 in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – The Mennonite Heritage Museum Christmas Market features carefully selected local artisans, where you will find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Enjoy the sounds of the season with beautiful music from musicians and singers. Take some pictures around our amazing tree and enjoy lunch in our coffee shop, don’t forget the desserts! Door prizes and so much more.

November 12th – 16th.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10am – 4pm

Thursday: 10am – 7pm

Admission $2

Free Parking at 1818 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford,

For more information please email: christmasmarket@mennonitemuseum.org

All vendor spots are now filled.