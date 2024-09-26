Inmate Death at Pacific Institution- Convicted of Stabbing a Man 52 Times

Abbotsford (with files from Black Press/Correctional Service Canada)- On September 24, 2024, Gerald Leslie Dolman, an inmate from the Regional Treatment Centre (Pacific Institution), died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 72 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence since December 1, 2017. Black Press reports that he was serving a life sentence for stabbing a man 52 times and killing him in Chilliwack in 2016.

Dolman was sentenced in December 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 11 years after killing Robert Splitt in front of the Save-On-Foods in downtown Chilliwack on May 3, 2016.

During Dolman’s sentencing hearing, the court heard that he had spent tens of thousands of dollars over prior months buying drugs for a woman named Rebecca Burns in exchange for sex.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.)

The cause of death was not released.