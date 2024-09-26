Bradley Centre Receives Funds for Interactive Tool for Dementia Patients

Fraser Valley – Thanks to a generous donation from Sansar and Sawtantra Chauhan persons living with dementia at Bradley Centre, Long Term Care Facility, have received a warm welcome from ABBY an ambient activity technology for those living with dementia.



Dementia is an age-related progressive loss of cognitive function mostly affecting those 65 years and above. The condition is marked by a range of different symptoms including but not limited to trouble communicating, memory issues, and confused thinking.



The person-centred technology, ABBY, offers meaningful activity for those living with dementia. The interactive technology allows residents’ to be stimulated through various programs such as, petting a cat or turning a steering wheel to drive in the countryside. ABBY can also be personalised for families/friends to upload photos, songs, and favourite television shows to create purposeful engagements with loved ones.



According to Aaron Docksteader, manager of clinical operations, Bradley Centre Long Term Care, “many residents use the system all on their own and those who require assistance, the staff and family members help them with the interaction. Our next step, we are looking at customizing some of the interactions based on the seasons and special events”.