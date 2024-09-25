Mission Fire Dealt With Two Overnight Car Fires

Mission – MFRS Mission Fire Rescue Service was kept busy overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday with two car fires in town, both less than an hour apart.

At 2:33 am, police were notified by the Mission Fire and Rescue Service about a vehicle on fire on Wiebe Street off Dewdney Trunk Road, just northwest of Cedar Street. Officers arrived to find that a Mercedes sedan had been set on fire at the end of the street. Officers determined that a second vehicle fled westbound on Dewdney Trunk Road from the area after the fire was set.

The other vehicle fire was reported just before 3 am, on the side of Lougheed Highway, just east of the Mission Visitors Centre. A grey or green Jeep was fully engulfed, and, like the first vehicle, did not have any license plates on it. Although police have not yet confirmed that the two vehicle fires are related, investigators believe it is likely, due to both occurring around the same time.

No injuries were reported as a result of either fire. The vehicles have been seized for further examination, and police are continuing to investigate both incidents. Anyone with information about these fires is asked to contact Mission RCMP. As always, if you see or hear something suspicious in your neighbourhood, please report it right away.

2024 Mission Fire – Car Fire September 24 AND 25