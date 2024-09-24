Second Annual Hope Fog Fest – November 16 to 30

Hope – The 2nd Annual Fog Fest is from November 16 to 30.

Fog Fest is the first festival of its kind in HCC (Hope Cascades and Canyons).

It’s a celebration of all the enchanting beauty and wonder this foggy season brings; a chance to see familiar surroundings in a different light. Fog’s ability to dramatically change scenery gives rise to artistic inspiration – and is a photographer’s dream! Bring your camera, explore and capture Insta-worthy scenes! Foggy, tranquil days are the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the serenity of nature, then indulge in all things cozy, like enjoying your favourite comfort food in a welcoming restaurant or pub. Even better, listening to live music while you’re at it! These are just a few ideas to take part in foggy festivities.

From the 2023 website: With fall’s arrival, summer’s hot days and busy bee-hive of activity naturally give way to a slower pace, cooler temperatures, and, like a familiar friend, the return of a west-coast wonder here in HCC: magical, mystical fog! Like a silent ghost, it glides in and wraps our mountain communities in an ethereal embrace. It rises through towering forests and floats above crystal waterways, transforming and softening the landscape with dream-like, other-worldly ambience. The foggy season makes up such a substantial part of our fall and winter months, we think it’s worth celebrating! We invite you to join us this November for the inaugural celebration of FOG FEST in Hope, Cascades & Canyons.

